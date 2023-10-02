The Lachin Corridor, a mountain road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, was the path of thousands of ethnic Armenians seeking to cross the border. This increase in the flow of refugees came after Azeri President Ilham Aliyev claimed full control of the separatist enclave. A France 24 team visited the Kornidzor border checkpoint and spoke to some of the refugees trying to reach Armenian cities.

#Correspondents #drama #Armenians #forced #flee #Nagorno #Karabakh #Azerbaijani #victory