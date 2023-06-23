The consolidated number of fatalities from the catastrophe in the Mediterranean Sea is still unknown, but it is believed that it could be hundreds. Testimonies suggest that between 400 and 750 people were on the fishing boat that sank some 80 kilometers off the coast of the Greek city of Pylos. Relatives of the people who were on board the boat continue to search for their loved ones at the rescue center with the last hope of finding them alive.

