In Israel, the families of the more than 200 kidnapped by the Hamas group since October 7, maintain their protest, demanding that Netanyahu’s government negotiate their release. But they are not alone: ​​just one day after the attack and massacre by the Islamist group, a forum of volunteer citizens emerged whose objective is to support these families and raise their voices with campaigns and events, such as those witnessed by our correspondents Federico Cué Barberena and Janira Gómez Muñoz.