The war in Ukraine has caused the largest wave of migration in Europe since World War II. In addition to the Ukrainians, the Russians have also fled as the Kremlin has become increasingly involved in the conflict. France is a host country for Russian exiles: the French Office for the Protection of Refugees and Stateless Persons (OFPRA) specifies that 2,616 Russians applied for asylum there in 2022, almost double the number in 2021. Russians in exile tell their stories after the recent mutiny of the Wagner Group against Moscow.

