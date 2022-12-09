The Ukrainian company-tactical group tried to attack one of the important heights near the village of Peski. Tanks, armored vehicles and even the Shilka anti-aircraft gun were thrown into the battle by the enemy. Izvestia visited the positions of the Somalis and learned the details of a tense clash.

The attack was repulsed thanks to the actions of a separate assault battalion “Somalia” of the 1st Army Corps. Ukrainian formations suffered heavy losses in manpower and equipment.

“Two tanks, a Shilka (an outdated ZSU-23-4 self-propelled anti-aircraft gun, now used as an assault gun. – Ed.) And at least eight foreign-made armored vehicles … Yes, English, there are three (beaten. – Ed.). ) are standing,” said the operator of the Pound drone.

The 35th Separate Marine Brigade of Ukraine went on the attack, which by now is already largely composed of reservists, and not regular Marines with NATO training.

“We maneuvered, made them believe that we were not in positions. The enemy rolled up in armored vehicles directly to the positions, began to unload the troops, after which our personnel of the Somali battalion took up positions in the trenches and began to destroy the enemy at a distance of 30 m, ”says an officer of the 1st army corps “Gesha”.

About 10 Ukrainian infantrymen and three pieces of equipment were destroyed at the beginning of the battle. Two more cars were then set on fire. The artillery of the “neighbors” from the 11th regiment of the 1AK also played a big role in repelling the counterattack. By night, realizing that there would be no evacuation from the field under fire, the unfortunate attack aircraft went to the positions of “Somalia” to surrender, laying down their arms in advance.

