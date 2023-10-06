





France 24

Uprooted from their home, the more than 100,000 ethnic Armenians who were forced to flee Nagorno-Karabakh are now seeking a new life in Armenia, a land unknown to them. Their future is uncertain, but they do not lose hope of one day returning to the land of their ancestors. A France 24 team was in Goris, near Armenia’s border with the former enclave, and witnessed the humanitarian drama of the thousands of displaced people left by the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.