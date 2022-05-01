More than 5 million people have fled Ukraine as refugees and according to a high command of the Russian military forces who was quoted by local media, the objective of this second phase of the war would be to take full control of both the East and the southern Ukraine. In towns already under the control of Moscow troops, residents are issued passports, while a policy of “Russification” is advancing in schools and various institutions.
