Last Friday, Tnirt, a small Moroccan village located 80 km from Marrakech, was hit by the powerful earthquake that killed thousands of people and left many others homeless. The population feels abandoned due to the lack of response from local authorities. The victims call on the Government and demand tools to recover the town, which has been left in ruins.
