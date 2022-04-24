Russia has intensified its attacks against military targets in Ukraine, mainly in the east of the country, in a new phase of the war that focuses on what the Kremlin calls the “liberation of Donbass”. One of the cities hardest hit by this new military strategy is Kharkiv, the country’s second largest city, where the authorities continue to denounce the deaths of civilians as a result of the bombings.

#Correspondents #Kharkiv #resists #constant #attack #Russian #troops