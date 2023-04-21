Correspondents | Jarno Hartikainen as HS correspondent in Brussels

The new correspondent is a financial reporter who wants to take readers to the heart of the EU debate.

Financial reporter Jarno Hartikainen has been appointed as Helsingin Sanomat’s correspondent in Brussels starting next fall. Hartikainen works as part of HS’s economics and politics department.

The EU is facing a rare interesting period, says Hartikainen.

“The EU has gone from crisis to crisis for about 15 years. There has been the euro crisis, the migrant crisis, the corona pandemic and now the war in Ukraine. Each crisis has forced us to think about fundamental questions about what the EU should be like, and has also changed the Union.”

In the next few years, the EU will probably be modified again in a big way, Hartikainen believes.

“One key issue is strengthening security. In connection with next spring’s European elections, it is a good opportunity to have a discussion.”

In the coming years, there will also be a lot of new environmental and climate regulation, as the EU tries to contribute to solving climate change and species loss. The solutions to these problems are primarily EU-level, reminds Hartikainen.

“In Brussels, the broad lines of politics are locked in, within the framework of which, for example, the parliament makes national legislation. In these questions, I want to take the readers to the heart of the EU debate.”

Interesting is also the European Union’s role in the geopolitical turmoil, when the competition between the great powers accelerates, says Hartikainen.

“In Finland, it is perhaps easy to forget that we are part of the world’s third superpower, alongside the United States and China. We have access to influence its direction and decisions. My goal is to open a window for readers behind the scenes of EU decision-making and show how EU decisions are actually made and whose voice is listened to.”

Correspondent experience is not Jarno Hartikainen’s first. He worked as an EU correspondent for Kauppalehti from 2013 to 2016.

“It’s great to have a versatile and visionary factor in Brussels who manages economics and politics, hard news acquisition and fascinating reportage. The EU is changing, and the readers must be kept involved in this change,” says the head of the economics and politics department Veera Luoma-aho.

Hartikainen’s season in Brussels starts at the beginning of September. Current HS Brussels correspondent Teija Sutinen returns to Helsingin Sanomat’s politics department.