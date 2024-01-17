Since October 7, Israel has intensified its incursions into the West Bank. The Israeli Army has raided refugee camps and, according to figures from several NGOs, has detained nearly 6,000 Palestinians. Tel Aviv justifies the operations by claiming that its soldiers are defending themselves against Palestinian militants entrenched in these camps. However, according to images verified by France 24 teams, there are unarmed Palestinians among those arrested in these raids.

