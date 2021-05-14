Correspondents HS chooses a new thematic correspondent: in this poll you can influence her topics

What should a future thematic correspondent focus on? Share your thoughts.

At Helsingin Sanomat there are currently correspondents around the world in seven locations: Stockholm (Jussi Sippola), In Brussels (Jenni Virtanen), Berlin (Hanna Mahlamäki), London (Annamari Sipilä), In Moscow (Jussi Niemeläinen), Washington (Anna-Sofia Berner) and Taipei (Mari Manninen).

Correspondents are the eyes of the HS reader in the world.

The positions have been permanent for years. Admittedly, the Asian correspondent is currently exceptionally in Taiwan’s Taipei, as China has barely let new suppliers into Beijing for a year.

In addition to these seven permanent correspondents, HS has a “rotating correspondent”, ie a thematic correspondent who changes once a year.

Theme correspondent the position and theme are selected according to what is current at any given time. Year-long washes have been done over the years from, for example, Egypt, South Africa, Turkey, India and Brazil.

Often, the theme has been chosen on the basis of a desire to increase the treatment of an area or issue that is overshadowed in daily news work.

If the theme has not been related to any particular area, the work can also be done from Helsinki, from where you have traveled to the world if necessary. Such themes have included the future (2018) and climate change (2019).

Since last summer, the theme has been Silk Road, China’s growing influence in the rest of the world. Silk Road Correspondent Ville Similä reports on the preconceived notions of China in the grip of its forces. Similä is based in Helsinki.

Similän the season ends in the summer, and now a new theme and a new correspondent are in search again. Where should a correspondent write, and what should be his or her place of employment?

Two themes have come to the fore in the editorial’s deliberations: the Mediterranean and the loss of nature.

Mediterranean correspondent the place of employment could be in any southern European country. The position would be selected according to the applicant’s ideas. The Mediterranean is relevant, among other things, because many of Europe’s most pressing issues, such as immigration and the EU’s recovery package, divide Europe north and south. That is why it is even more important to monitor developments in southern Europe. Spain and Italy are also the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, which makes it particularly interesting to monitor their recovery. Correspondent on Nature Loss move from Finnish forests to the world’s seas and report on how human activities are straining nature and its diversity. Decision-makers around the world are waking up to the “sixth wave of extinction,” and the theme is emerging alongside climate change as one of the biggest challenges of the future. Linked to the theme are many of humanity’s major issues, such as managing population growth, sustainable living, the future of food production, and fighting new pandemics. The correspondent would write not only about the problems but also about the solutions found to them.

The coronavirus pandemic and coping with it have also been considered a possible correspondent theme. On the other hand, all correspondents write a lot about the pandemic already now.

The answers are used to support readers in choosing a topic of interest, but it is not a binding vote. For example, a climate correspondent received valuable tips from readers ’responses for his year-long contract. Once again, we would like to know which global phenomenon interests you the most right now.