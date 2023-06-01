The counteroffensive planned by Ukraine could enter a decisive stage. The commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, posted a video on social networks under the slogan “The time has come to take back what is ours.” A message that increased speculation of an imminent kyiv counteroffensive against the Russian occupation forces. This becomes evident on the Zaporizhia front, where Ukrainian troops are believed to deliver some of their main blows.

