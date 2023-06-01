The counteroffensive planned by Ukraine could enter a decisive stage. The commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, posted a video on social networks under the slogan “The time has come to take back what is ours.” A message that increased speculation of an imminent kyiv counteroffensive against the Russian occupation forces. This becomes evident on the Zaporizhia front, where Ukrainian troops are believed to deliver some of their main blows.
#Correspondents #Zaporizhzhia #region #preparing #Ukrainian #counteroffensive
United States | The court found the 70’s Show actress guilty of rape, may end up in prison for 30 years
The police began investigating the rape allegations against Danny Masterson in 2017.American actress Danny Masterson was sentenced on Wednesday in...
Leave a Reply