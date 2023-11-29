Thursday, November 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Correspondents – How can the war in the Middle East influence the 2024 US elections?

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 29, 2023
in World Europe
0
Correspondents – How can the war in the Middle East influence the 2024 US elections?

First modification:

Since last October 7, the United States has shown clear support for Israel following the Hamas terrorist attack. A position that increasingly bothers the nearly four million Americans of Arab origin who live in the North American country and that could have consequences in the next presidential elections in November 2024. A France 24 team took the pulse within a prominent Arab-American community on the streets of California.

#Correspondents #war #Middle #East #influence #elections

See also  Spies | Robert Hanssen, a double agent who spied for the Soviet Union and Russia, has died
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts