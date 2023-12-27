Correspondent's Farewell | I became an assistant in a kindergarten because I wanted to remind myself how great a country Sweden is

Bad news is now being reported about Sweden, even though the country is still like paradise in many ways, writes HS Stockholm correspondent Jussi Sippola in his farewell story.

Stockholm

RI floated the landscape has turned gloomy in recent years. I have worked as a correspondent for Helsingin Sanomat in Stockholm for three and a half years and wrote mainly about unpleasant topics. Pandemic, gang crime, Koran burnings, terrorism, NATO deadlock.

I wanted a positive perspective on the last story of my correspondent period.

It arrived via text message.