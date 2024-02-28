





14:03 Flags fly at the memorial site for the war dead near Maidan Square in central kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, February 24, 2024. © AP / Efrem Lukatsky

In this special edition of Correspondents, we immerse ourselves in the reality that Ukraine faces two years after the start of the war. In the midst of this ongoing crisis, we focus on the ground itself, where the essence of the conflict manifests itself in its rawest form. Our teams of reporters have compiled stories from different regions, offering a detailed and multifaceted view of the situation on Ukrainian soil.