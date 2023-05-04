The city of Orijiv, in the Zaporizhia region, will be strategic in the counteroffensive that the Ukrainian forces plan to launch to recover the territories occupied by Moscow. Lying less than five kilometers from the front, Orijiv is on the way to the cities of Melitopol and Berdyansk, which are seeking to be recaptured by kyiv. Our special envoy Catalina Gómez Ángel visited the city to find out how the few citizens who still remain there live in anticipation of the start of the counteroffensive.

