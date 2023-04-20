Ukrainian forces defending Bakhmut are facing increasing pressure from Russian forces, according to British military intelligence, with heavy fighting in and around the eastern town: a bridge in the adjacent town of Khromove was damaged by shelling . In the strategic city in the east of the country, Ukrainian forces are holding on despite the Russian offensive. A France 2 team went to the front lines and accompanied the Ukrainian soldiers.

