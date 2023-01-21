Correspondent’s Comment | There was an explosion in my favorite restaurant – Living in Stockholm gets used to constant explosions frighteningly quickly

There have been four explosions in Stockholm this week. One of the explosions happened at the home of HS’s Stockholm correspondent.

Stockholm

On Tuesday morning a message comes from the news manager: “For your information, we are doing this.”

Delivery in Helsinki has woken up earlier and is therefore making news from Sweden. There is a link in the message About SVTwhose title tells about “a powerful explosion in front of a restaurant on Södermalm”.

Wow, another explosion, I think, and then I continue to the intro. The explosion has occurred near Nytorget.

I’m on my way there right now, taking my child to daycare.

We are in the hall getting dressed.

Well then, put on a hat.

in Ukraine there is a war going on where one country has attacked another. The contribution is, among other things, the European security order.

In Sweden, on the other hand, there is a gang war or wars, where criminal gangs fight against each other. Among other things, drug-trafficking areas and the reputation of gangs are contributing factors.

Last year, more than 60 people died in gang wars. There were about 90 explosions in the wars.

That’s why my first reaction to Tuesday’s explosion is this: These things happen.

Bombs exploding in different districts of Stockholm are the new normal, a telegram on the newspaper’s website, a one-page news.

My reaction is perhaps also a sign that my integration into Swedish society has been successful: the bombs go off, ta det luntlet’s move on.

I still couldn’t imagine that a couple of bombs would explode in Helsinki in a week and my reaction would be just as weak.

Society, we, shouldn’t get used to this.

En route in kindergarten I read more about the explosion.

The bomb has exploded at the front door of the restaurant and also destroyed the windows on the upper floor. Fortunately, no one was injured. The restaurant looks familiar, but I can’t get my head around which part of Söderia it is.

Södermalm is a trendy district that has quickly increased in value. Previously, Söder was sloppy, like Helsinki’s Kallio. The nicknames are the same: Kallio has Puukkobulevardi, Söder has an area called Knivsöder.

But now it’s different times in Söder. Lots of cafes, nice boutiques, expensive apartments – especially around Nytorget, where residents woke up to a bang on Tuesday at half past four in the morning.

We walk hand in hand with the child to the kindergarten park. On the way I figure out what the restaurant was about.

None of the kindergarten teachers mentions the explosion that happened less than 200 meters away a few hours ago.

Understandable, perhaps. No one knows what it is yet. Maybe a gas explosion or insurance fraud?

I exchange a few words with the grandmother of a child. He dreads the explosion. Sweden is becoming like Sicily ruled by the mafia, he says. He is from Finland.

Read more: Life in “Europe’s most dangerous country” can be heavenly if you happen to get in through the door of a public home

January On the 10th, I was in Taalainmaa in a hotel where Sweden’s security policy elite was also there: people from the defense forces, military intelligence, government.

Sälen’s traditional security conference was underway, where the war in Ukraine and NATO had been discussed. Now a reporter was standing on the stage Diamant Salihuwho asked the question: who in this room has woken up at night to an explosion, a shooting, or to the fact that someone has been shot in front of their front door?

A few hands went up.

Journalist Diamant Salihu has written a book about Stockholm’s gang conflict, Until Everyone Dies.

Diamant Salihu, a journalist familiar with gang crime in Sweden, highlighted the big domestic news of the end of the year: chimpanzees escaped from the Furuvik zoo, and the zoo had to shoot four of them. There was an uproar, international news, for example BBC told.

Read more: In Sweden, the Furuvik zoo took the surviving chimpanzees to safety

A teenage boy in the same week was shot In front of the grocery store in Kalmar.

“Do any of you remember this incident,” Salihu asked and continued.

“We probably all feel that today, when someone is shot somewhere, it happens to someone else, someone else’s child, in someone else’s stairwell. And those who can, don’t pay attention to the news because shootings have become normal. We scroll forward in the news feed because we don’t want to accept more misery. Unless it happens to touch us a lot, like chimpanzees.”

Then Salihu returned to his question: have you woken up to shootings or explosions?

“Why did I ask this,” he said, and replied, “Because if I ask this question in a school class in a violent area with 10-year-old students, more hands will go up there than here.”

The security policy experts sitting in the hall listened to the speech in silence.

In Sweden, about 200,000 children go to school in areas where there are shootings, Salihu said. And some children have witnessed executions by criminals.

In many in kindergartens exercises are already being done in case of shooting incidents.

Usually, explosions and shootings happen in areas where many immigrants live.

Read more: The germ of gang crime is growing in Finland, says the editor who wrote the award-winning book on gangs in Sweden

I’m walking from a kindergarten in Södermalmi to the site of the explosion.

The restaurant is the Greek Faros, one of my favorites. In the summer, Faros has a great terrace, which I miss in the winter. I remember the summer when the adjacent street had been turned into a pedestrian street. The child could play on his scooter safely next to the terrace while we ate.

Crime scene on Tuesday. The restaurant is located near a school and kindergartens.

Now the restaurant’s surroundings are isolated. The police are investigating. The explosion seems to have gone off at the front door of the restaurant. The windows on the upper floor are also broken.

There is an actor next to the restaurant Greta Garbo market named after him, where people have gathered. The woman looks at the restaurant seriously. He says he lives nearby and woke up to the explosion.

Then the woman says she is Carolyn Dahlman, a freelance journalist who writes for the right-wing Bulletin. According to him, Sweden has not dared to face the problem of gang crime: they have not dared to speak about it, for example, for fear of being labeled as racist.

Carolin Dahlman woke up to an explosion on Södermalm on Tuesday morning. He considers the failed immigration policy to be one of the reasons for gang crime. “We haven’t dared to talk about the fact that immigration and integration can have a connection with this. Now let’s dare.”

The development started out of the hands of the Swedish authorities already in the 1990s, when motorcycle gangs fought each other, says Dahlman.

“And now the development has reached the point where 8-year-olds are drifting into the criminal world,” says Dahlman.

The man following the situation at the market has been listening to Dahlman’s speech and shouts in between:

“It’s not about motorcycle gangs!”

This a man dares, despite the fear of being branded a racist, to blame Sweden’s problems on a minority group “that doesn’t take care of its children”. He calls for the army on the street. Punishments that are felt.

“It can’t go on like this!”

For a moment, the atmosphere in the market is like a Twitter conversation. An explosion in the corners of the house brings the emotions to the surface.

The man falls silent and seems a little startled by his outburst. He slows down and continues that there are problems, especially in the suburbs, where people have to live with this constantly.

“There, a small part of the people is involved in this [rikollisuudessa]. If they can’t take care of their children, then they have to go back.”

The man does not want to share his opinions with his own name.

Dahlman says he understands this, because his opinions can get him into the middle of racism. At the same time, Dahlman says that blaming certain groups of people for the problem also leads to innocent people suffering.

“But you have to dare to talk about this.”

Later Dahlman publishes the text, according to which “the red-greens bear responsibility for the shootings and explosions”. So he blames the previous government for the problems.

Police says on Tuesday that the cause of the explosion is not yet known. However, it is likely that a bomb has exploded in front of the restaurant, aimed at someone.

Later, the police says, that the Södermalm explosion is related to the escalation of violence between gangs. According to the police, this “spiral of violence” has started to get worse after Christmas. The police have launched a separate investigation into the acts of violence.

Last year in Sweden exploded 90 times. Gang crime was the main theme of the Swedish election, but most of the explosions were passed over with little attention. They come one by one, until suddenly there are so many that it becomes news.

However, it seems that Tuesday’s explosion will get special attention. It got attention already because it happened in a wealthy part of Södermalm.

But also because the explosions continued. Wednesday morning exploded in Stockholm’s Kista, Thursday evening in Årsta. There have also been several shootings this week.

On Saturday morning the media tellsthat there have been several acts of violence on Friday evening and night: a young man died as a result of shooting in Solna, in Fruängen and Tumba apartment doors have been shot at, in Skarpnäck there has been an explosion.

Theories that the cases are connected have started circulating in Swedish newspapers. Aftonbladet and of SVT according to sources, some of the violence is related to the 36-year-old drug lord known as Kurdiska räven, Kurdikettu.

The Swedish police suspect that Kurdikettu controls Sweden’s drug business from Turkey. He is a citizen of Turkey and is wanted for, among other things, drug crimes and preparation for murder. In the spring of 2022, he was arrested in Turkey, but was released for some reason, says SVT.

Has Sweden requested his extradition from Turkey?

According to media sources, Kurdikettu would have a territorial battle for the Sundsvall drug market with a 24-year-old drug boss. According to the police, acts of violence have been directed at Kurdiketu’s relatives in Sweden this week. According to media sources, this week’s explosions – like the Södermalm explosion – would have been targeted at the 24-year-old’s relatives.

TV4’s news sources according to, there are now three parallel gang conflicts going on in Stockholm, which are connected to the acts of violence of the last few days.

The cycle of revenge is hard to stop once it starts.

I’m walking from the explosion site to a nearby cafe, from where I send eyewitness accounts and the video I shot to the editor.

The text is updated there and the article is published:

Read more: HS visited the explosion site in Stockholm – “I’ve just been waiting for an explosion here,” says a resident

I notice that a text message has come from the kindergarten. It gives instructions for Wednesday. An extraordinary day is ahead:

For children, it would be good to pack a water bottle and a change of clothes in the backpack. Tomorrow the group will take a trip to Skansen!

Story edited on 21.1. 8:35 a.m.: Added information about Friday night and overnight shootings and explosions.