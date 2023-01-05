Correspondent’s Comment | The sensational advance revelation of Prince Harry’s biography foreshadows a media frenzy

Prince William grabbed his little brother by the collar and Harry fell to the floor on top of the dog bowl, says Harry’s biography to be published next week, according to The Guardian. The media frenzy around the war of the princes reaches its peak.

Just when you think about it, that prince Harry’s there simply can’t be anything new to reveal, there’s a new twist: the sleazy big brother prince William it’s a violent mess.

The information is based on The Guardian magazine to the writingwhich in turn is based on Harry’s biography that the magazine got its hands on beforehand.

The magazine according to Harry tells in his book how the brothers’ clash escalated into a physical between Harry and him Meghan-in his wife’s London home in 2019.

William had reportedly called Meghan “difficult” and “rude”, which Harry had experienced as a repetition of the media’s interpretation of Meghan.

At first, the brothers’ clash remained on a verbal level. Then William had taken a cursing step towards his brother, who fled in fright into the kitchen.

In the kitchen the situation escalated, so to speak.

“Everything happened so fast, so very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, tore off my necklace in the process, and slammed me to the floor. I knocked over the dog bowl. It shattered beneath me, and I got shrapnel in my back. I lay down for a while, flustered, until I got up and ordered him out,” Harry says in his book, according to The Guardian.

Later, Meghan had noticed the bruises and scratches on her husband’s back. He was reportedly not surprised, but “terribly sad”.

Prince Harry’s Spare-biography (Fin. Deputy) will be published on Tuesday.

The book’s revelations have been guarded like state secrets, so the Guardian magazine’s advance information has been a scoop, i.e. big news, in Britain.

But what is the significance of the revelations?

Media attention is important for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, who have left court life, because it guarantees visibility and an income stream. You get media attention with revelations.

In the fall, the couple got a Netflix series. On Sunday evening, the ITV channel’s Harry interview will be seen in Britain, and we have already gotten a taste of it.

More interesting is the impact of the revelations on Prince William’s brand.

An outburst of anger that escalates into physical assault does not fit William’s public image. The heir to the crown has been considered calm even to the point of boredom.

It is likely that the revelation will have little effect on William’s popularity. The princes’ “war” remains in the headlines, but it is not something that really moves people in normal everyday life.

The most ardent supporters of the monarchy are already on William’s side. To them, Harry is a complainer who has left his country and his responsibilities and can’t keep his mouth shut. The court’s line, on the other hand, has been to remain silent when the Sussexes speak.

However, the question of violence and short temper will now follow the rest of William’s life: Is judgment enough?

Princes father king Charles appealed to his sons already in the spring of 2021.

“Boys, don’t make my last years a misery,” Harry says Charles, now 74, said at Prince Philip’s funeral.

The wish is unlikely to come true. According to press reports, there are more revelations to come in Harry’s book.

But maybe the monarchy even needs upheavals to live and renew itself. Rebellious characters and sibling feuds are part of the cast of royal retinue throughout the centuries.