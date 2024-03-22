Correspondent's Comment | The princess's cancer derails the British court into a new kind of crisis, but the sympathy will be overflowing

A school children's mother falling ill with cancer is always shocking, whether she is a princess or not. The princess's cancer news will arouse a wave of sympathy, writes Annamari Sipilä, HS's London correspondent.

London

Welsh princess ie Catherine finally became public on Friday evening, as has long been hoped for and even demanded in Britain.

The message just wasn't one that anyone would have hoped to hear from Kate.

The princess said she had cancer. The diagnosis came as a surprise only after the operation.

The treatments have started, and he is reportedly in good health.

“Now we hope you understand that as my treatments continue, our family needs time, space and peace of our own,” Catherine said in a video released by Kensington Palace.

Princess the cancer news derails the British court into a completely new kind of crisis.

This time, however, it's not about an idle commotion or an inflated argument or a made-up scandal.

It is about the serious illness of the brighter half of the British crown prince couple. It cannot fail to affect the entire institution.

It is also about the personal battle of an early-middle-aged 42-year-old woman and her family against cancer. It cannot fail to move the deep ranks of the people.

Compassion the wave against Catherine and the royal family will be very strong. And why wouldn't it be.

A mother of three school-age children falling ill with cancer always shocks and touches.

The princess is not a special case in this respect. Rather, it underlines the bad news: no one is safe.

Also the king Charles has cancer. The cruel irony of Charles' cancer diagnosis has been that getting sick brings the monarch and the nation closer together.

This will be the case with Catherine as well.

Britain's prime minister Rishi Sunak was the first on Friday to wish the Princess of Wales a speedy recovery.

Sunaki made a (clearly pre-formulated) statement on the messaging service X just three minutes after the princess's video was released.

In his message, Sunak said that the recovering princess has the support and warm thoughts of the whole country behind her (love and support).

In any other context – and especially in the context of good news – talking about the support of the entire nation would have seemed like an exaggeration.

Now that the news is serious, the design feels just right.

in Britain have had a heated discussion in the coming days about whether it was right to demand that Kate, who was on sick leave in December, come out earlier in public. Was it right to demand that the court provide more frequent updates and better communication on the princess' condition?

There are two answers: easy but wrong and difficult but slightly more correct.

After the video about Catherine's feelings, the first reaction of many may be that why on earth the sick princess and her family were not allowed to recover in peace. Should we have just settled for the information that Hovi shares? Shouldn't the prince and princess have been scolded for photo editing on Mother's Day?

A more difficult but at the same time more correct answer is that information should be obtained about the health of the Princess of Wales.

If no information is available, the empty space is filled with speculation and conspiracy theories.

On Friday Catherine herself cut off the wings of the rumors and told how things are.

It was the right solution, and elegantly done.

I returned according to the announcement William and Kate themselves assessed that the time for the exit was now right for the family.

The court does not say what cancer the princess is suffering from. The same line was taken with the king.

The court does not say the degree of cancer either. It is known that the chemotherapy started already in February.

According to reports, Catherine will return to work when the doctors give her the go-ahead.

It's a decision that everyone can now easily agree with.