Correspondent’s Comment | The new British Prime Minister immediately punished the rebels – a “cold ride” in British style

Correspondent’s Comment|Prime Minister Keir Starmer will not tolerate rebellion or waste of money. Those hoping for a soft line will be disappointed, writes Annamari Sipilä, HS’s London correspondent.

London

If if someone expected that the British Labor Party would somehow make a softer policy in the government than the Conservative Party, he will be disappointed.

Britain’s new prime minister Keir Starmer has shown right away that he will not 1) tolerate rebellion and 2) is not going to open the money taps.

There will be a center-left British version of the series “cold ride”.

About the elections not even three weeks had passed when Starmer dismissed seven rebel MPs from the Labor parliamentary group.

Their sin? They voted against their own government program.

The rebel seven supported the amendment proposal of the Scottish National Party, according to which social benefits paid for children should be increased.

Now, poor families receive around 4,000 euros per year for each of their two children. Third and more children born after spring 2017 do not receive additional support.

Labor rebels would have wanted to overturn the restriction.

Seitsikko, expelled from the parliamentary group, belongs to the left wing of Labour. Some represent constituencies with a lot of immigrants and Muslims, i.e. more families with many children than average.

Prime minister Starmer has promised to attack family poverty with other means.

Even dismissed members of parliament can return to the Labor Party group after the suspension.

However, Starmer’s message is clear: He will not tolerate rebellion. An additional subsidy pot of billions is also not released from the state coffers based on the number of children alone.

As expected, the opinion of the British quality media is divided.

The left-leaning The Guardian editorial condemns Starmer’s hard grips. The conservative newspaper The Daily Telegraph, on the other hand, has (at least at the time of writing) not taken a position on the matter in its editorial – the paper is probably on the government’s lines, but does not want to praise the government.

The Times, which sits between The Guardian and the Telegraph, supports Starmer. of The Times editorial according to that, a large family is a lifestyle choice that should not be supported with tax funds.

About to start week, the more affluent part of Britain’s population can get a cold ride.

The Treasury minister by Rachel Reeves is scheduled to reveal its financial plans on Monday. Many believe that the preparation for future tax increases will begin at the same time.

Financial Times magazine by Reeves intends to announce that the conservative government left a legacy of almost 24 billion euros “gap” in financial management.

It is now important for the new government to show that the difficult decisions ahead – i.e. possible spending cuts and tax increases – are due to the mistakes of the predecessors.

According to British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves, the previous Conservative government left behind a mess that the new government is now trying to clean up.

The Labor Party promised during the election that taxes for working people would not rise. This was an important commitment, because traditionally Labor has been seen as a tax collector.

Even if income tax and value added tax do not increase, the new government has room to play with several other taxes. Reeves can decide to raise capital gains tax or inheritance tax, for example.

Thus, the tax increases would hit the rich, but also the basic wealthy middle class.

The irony of the situation lies in the fact that taxes have already risen before the Labor Party even came to power. Taxation in the UK tightened up significantly already during the previous conservative government.