Correspondent's Comment | Putin celebrated his landslide victory on election night, but the real winners can be found elsewhere

Vladimir Putin emphasized the unity of the people after his crushing victory. In reality, a large part of his voters would choose differently, if only given the chance, writes HS's Russia correspondent Jenni Jeskanen.

Moscow

Election night it was not a party night for everyone, even though the unity of the people was underlined in Russia with a thick marker after the result of the presidential election was “resolved” on Sunday evening.

In support of “unity”, the Central Election Commission had to provide figures. According to Vladimir Putin set a Russian record for the number of votes. More than 58 million people voted for Putin.

Putin's share of the votes cast was more than 87 percent, when more than 99 percent of the votes had been counted. According to the Central Election Commission, the turnout was also high: more than 74.

“Together we are a force”, repeated the chairman of the Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova oft-heard slogan before announcing the preliminary results.

In reality a large part of the citizens would vote differently, if only given.

Instead of the unity of the people, the presidential elections and the run-up to the elections showed that there is a spirit in Russian civil society.

On Sunday, thousands of Russians across the country took part in the opposition rally “Afternoon Against Putin” as they lined up together to vote to show the number of opponents of the current regime.

Previously, Russians had been queuing up to sign their candidacy for the elections Boris Nadezhdin supporter cards, remembered opposition politician To Alexei Navalny death at the memorials of the victims of political persecution and still lined up to take flowers to his grave.

All this, despite knowing how stressful and risky it is to participate in anti-state activities in Russia. The actions of the Russian opposition in its home country can be considered a success, even though its candidates were not given a place in the elections.

In Moscow, many who voted for Putin said that they would gladly vote for something else, if only there were politicians to consider.

On Sunday afternoon, Russians lined up to vote in the “Midday Against Putin” demonstration organized by the opposition.

Putin started celebrating his election results shortly before the party, when he arrived at his election headquarters at Gostinyi dvor to thank his campaign workers, voters and hold a press conference.

“Elections are not a formality. The votes of Russian citizens constitute the united will of the people,” Putin said.

At the event, Putin also mentioned his real opponents – Nadezhdin and Navalny – when a US reporter asked if the president considered their fate under the election to be a democracy.

Putin spoke of Navalny by name for the first time.

“This is life,” Putin began.

“As for Mr. Navalny: Yes, he passed away. It's always a sad event.”

Putin considered “unsatisfactory preparation” to be the reason for Nadezhdin's exclusion.

President Vladimir Putin, voted for the fifth term, held a press conference at night after the election.

What Putin does in his fifth term?

The direction does not change, so it becomes even more difficult to maintain the apparent unity of the people. Unpopular actions are expected, dissatisfaction is growing.

At the same time, it remains to be seen what the opposition, which has recovered from hibernation, will come up with next.

Election monitors were organized in Moscow on Sunday, whose name was borrowed from Putin: “Russia has no borders”. There, we drank wine after the preliminary results came out.

Even Putin still faces limits.