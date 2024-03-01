Correspondent's Comment | Navalny had been made difficult to remember, but thousands of people defied the intimidation

The authorities hampered the funeral of opposition politician Alexei Navalny as best they could. Nevertheless, thousands of people queued for hours on Friday to remember Navalny.

Moscow

Opposition politician Alexei Navalny got to rest in the grave on Friday accompanied by thousands of people, but it wasn't easy.

The authorities did their best to make it as difficult as possible for the grieving public to attend Navalny's memorial service and funeral.

The Russians had already been intimidated in advance. For example, students at a Moscow university were threatened with expulsion if they participated in events supporting Navalny on the day of the funeral.

As you know, some workplaces had also warned about the penalties for participating. Arrests are commonplace in Russia even in the most peaceful demonstrations.

Police officers guard people attending Navalny's memorial service and funeral.

The funeral organizing in general required effort.

The authorities indicated the modest Church of the Mother of God in Sorrow Comforter icon as the venue for the commemoration. The church is located in a suburb called Marino, far from the city center.

The neighborhood is one of the most densely populated in Moscow, and the church in the neighborhood is surrounded by twenty-story residential buildings.

One of the most moving moments was when Navalny's mother Lyudmila Navalnaya arrived at the church in the same black car as her son's coffin.

First, mother entered the church yard with an escort. After that, Navalny's coffin was lifted from the car onto the shoulders of four men. Mother and son were escorted to church.

The mother had had to fight to see her son's body, then to have the body for herself, and finally to have a public funeral.

Before this, the boy had been in prison for three years.

Alexei Navalny's mother Lyudmila Navalnaya arrived at the church in the same car as her son's coffin.

Pallbearers took Navalny's coffin to the church.

Authorities strictly supervised the memorial service. The first policemen dressed in riot gear patrolled the Marino metro station, where the metro brought a constant stream of citizens carrying bouquets of flowers.

Police and National Guard men were everywhere around the church and the Borisovskoye cemetery, even on the roofs of the apartment buildings.

Thousands of people first stood outside in front of the church in a line that wound around the city blocks for miles. Only a few people managed to get inside the church.

After that, the line moved to the gate of the Borisovskoye cemetery. Slogans such as “Aleksei is our hero” and “let us in” were shouted in the queue. Young and old, working and retired, citizens of all backgrounds sacrificed hours of their Friday to queue outside to remember Navalny.

People queued to the church and then to the cemetery.

Before everything they defied fear. Every queuer I spoke to said they felt fear when they came to Navalny's funeral.

“There would be even more people if they weren't afraid. I'm a pensioner, I have nothing left to lose,” said Tatjana from Moscow and burst into tears after leaving flowers on Navalny's grave.

In Russia, the humanity of the authorities was widely questioned even before the day of the funeral.

Even on the day of the funeral, they wanted to assign a place to Navalny's supporters, a large part of his own citizens. Saying goodbye to Navalny was so difficult and difficult.

On Friday, Navalny's supporters showed resilience. It brought hope on a sad day.