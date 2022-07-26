Correspondent’s Comment | Leaving Britain can be difficult if you try at the wrong time and get unlucky – partly thanks to Brexit

There is now a queue for a stamp for British passports. Connecting the difficulties with Brexit is difficult for political decision-makers, writes HS’s Annamari Sipilä.

Monday evening They are competing for the British Prime Ministership Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak appeared in the public broadcasting company BBC’s election debate.

The presenter highlighted the long queues of cars that were created last week in Dover and Folkeston as holidaymakers and professional motorists tried to get from England to mainland Europe. Was Brexit perhaps the reason for the queues?

The answers came as if from a pharmacy shelf.

“No,” said Truss.

“No,” said Sunak.

It was no matter what you think about Brexit, one fact cannot be escaped: with the departure from the EU, traveling between Britain and the EU has become at least a little bit more difficult.

A British traveler leaving for an EU country now needs a stamp in his passport at the border. It shows when the traveler has arrived in the EU. The right of residence for 90 days is calculated from the date.

If France has not put enough passport inspectors at the border, queues will form on the banks of the Channel. EU citizens also get stuck in the same queue.

Of course identity was checked when moving between Britain and continental Europe before. Even as an EU country, Britain was never part of the Schengen area.

Now the border checks have a Brexit supplement with stamping. The system does not flex even during rush hour.

The situation is supposed to ease sometime when the EU’s new ETIASsystem comes into use. Then the movements of tourists from visa-free third countries – such as the British – are monitored via an online service.

Sunak and Truss spoke on Monday to “their own”, i.e. rank-and-file members of the Conservative Party. It is the rank-and-file members who decide who will become the new leader of the party and at the same time the new Prime Minister of Britain.

And since the rank-and-file members of the conservative side are strongly in the spirit of Brexit, Brexit problems do not fit into the campaign speeches of the candidates and their supporters.

That’s why the queues are always caused by something else: insufficient preparation or French border inspectors.

Trucks and cars queued at the Channel Tunnel in Folkestone last Sunday.

Expiring during the summer Britain has felt more like an island than before. Leaving the island can sometimes be difficult if you try at the wrong time and get unlucky.

The car and truck processions in Kent on the banks of the Channel tell of the friction caused by Brexit. The friction gets worse during rush hour, as seen last week when many British residents started their summer holidays.

Friction has also been seen at airports, although now the reason is not Brexit. It is a more general phenomenon.

Queues at Heathrow Airport at the end of June.

in Britain flights have been canceled even with short notices. The capacity of the airports has not been enough, because it has been slow to replace the people who were laid off during the pandemic.

Earlier in July, London Heathrow Airport casque also Finnair to reduce the number of its air passengers. The Finnish company had to be involved in the negotiations in order to limit the number of daily departing passengers at the airport to 100,000.

On Tuesday, a Heathrow representative told on the LBC channel that the number of security check employees at the problematic terminal is already back at the pre-pandemic level.

However, the slowness still torments me. It takes time for new employees to get used to their jobs. The passengers are also sad: they have too much hand luggage.

And why do passengers have too much hand luggage?

That’s because they’re afraid they’ll lose their suitcase in the holiday rush if they put it in the hold.