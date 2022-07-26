Correspondent’s Comment | Instead of nice austerity measures, EU countries are now preparing for a sudden emergency-like situation in Germany

The interruption of Russian gas supply to Europe is not a theoretical but a very likely option, writes Teija Sutinen, HS’s Brussels correspondent.

Brussels

EU countries agreed on Tuesday from voluntary savings in the use of natural gas right from August.

The decision was influenced by the Russian state gas company Gazprom, which said on Monday, citing technical reasons, that it will cut deliveries of the gas pipeline Nordstream 1 to 20 percent of the normal level starting Wednesday.

Gazprom gave a reminder of what the savings plan actually means. It is about Germany and the fact that the interruption of Russian gas supply to Europe is not a theoretical but a very likely option.

Nice ones instead of austerity measures, the EU countries are preparing for a sudden emergency-like situation in the EU’s largest economy, Germany, which cannot in a short time break its dependence on Russian natural gas even if it wanted to.

Of course, the interruption of Russian pipeline gas would also affect other countries in Central Europe, directly and indirectly. Through the German economy, it also affects Finland, which itself is now a small user of gas.

Russia and Gazprom can continue playing with the mouse for a long time. There will be gas or there will be no gas, or there will be little. This also serves Russia’s purposes. After Gazprom’s announcement on Monday, the price of gas immediately rose, and money is flowing into the war coffers, even as delivery volumes are falling.

All the countries, with the exception of Hungary, in principle agreed to voluntary savings, and due to the price of gas, they also have every reason to try to reduce consumption as little as possible.

Gas is five times more expensive than a year ago. That alone is a significant incentive for the member countries to look for alternatives to it, to make energy use more efficient and to encourage citizens to save on their own consumption.

If the flow of gas stops completely, the EU Commission can trigger a new kind of emergency mechanism, in which case the member states can, by a qualified majority decision, make 15 percent gas savings mandatory.

The Commission will also have to act if preparedness is increased nationally in a total of five countries due to running out of gas, for example.

Several countries received exemptions for these looming mandatory savings, which must be applied for separately. The plan still didn’t work out completely, because the exceptions have conditions.

For example, the exemptions promised to the Baltic countries will only come into force if they are threatened by a crisis in electricity supply at the same time. Spain, Portugal and Italy, on the other hand, can refrain from making mandatory savings only after they have demonstrably given all possible aid to other countries.

A better message to the outside would of course have been that the countries would have been unanimous in their solidarity.

But this is where we’ll go for now, as this is probably just the beginning. If the gas crisis really strikes, the Commission’s proposals will not stop there.