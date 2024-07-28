Correspondent’s Comment | Female politician, give birth right – not too much, but not too little either

Correspondent’s Comment|Does having children make a person a better politician? This has been presented, for example, by Republican JD Vance, whose barb was aimed at Vice President Kamala Harris. In Britain, a similar speech does not work, writes Annamari Sipilä, HS’s London correspondent.

London

Giving birth is notoriously difficult.

Giving birth correctly seems to be especially difficult for female politicians – at least if you listen to the critics.

Either the female politician gives birth too little (selfish).

Or she gives birth too much (doubtful).

If she manages to give birth correctly correctly (one to three), other defects will appear before long.

Either he is too much with his children (bad politician, busy with work).

Or she’s too busy at work (bad mother, kids busy).

Female politicians child-making deficiencies recently became topical again, when the Republican vice presidential candidate of the United States popped up By JD Vance old sayings.

A few years ago, Vance, who ran for the Ohio senator, suggested that politicians with children are better than childless politicians.

Why?

Because, through their children, they have a greater interest in influencing what happens in the future. They care.

The childless, on the other hand, do not have the same physical connection to the future.

Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance has three children. He has written an autobiography about his own chaotic childhood.

Vance told the Fox channel about his views, among others in the interview in the summer of 2021.

The spike was directed at the vice president Terrible for Harris as well as other Democratic politicians who do not have their own children.

Although a man was also the target of criticism, the childless decision-makers in the United States received a common feminine derision: ladies disappointed in their lives, who only have a cat for company (miserable cat lady).

in Britain Vance’s new-old outlet brings back memories.

It’s been eight years since the bloody leadership race in the Conservative Party following the EU referendum.

Candidates for the leadership of the party and at the same time for prime minister were, among others, the minister of energy Andrea Leadsom and the Minister of the Interior Theresa May.

Mother-of-three Leadsom mistakenly said The Times in the interviewthat motherhood gives her an advantage over the childless Mayh.

Mother of three Andrea Leadsom considered motherhood an advantage when she ran for the leadership of the British Conservative Party in the summer of 2016.

The reasoning was the same as Vance’s: the family man has a strong personal interest in the future.

Some may well have agreed with Leadsom. However, speaking out did not suit British political culture.

Leadsom had to ask May Sorry and withdraw from the race.

A few days later, May became prime minister.

Theresa May served as British Prime Minister from 2016 to 2019. She has publicly told of her sadness that she has not been able to have children with her husband.

of the United States the presidential game is tougher than the British style.

Republicans are now bashing Harris every possible way (laughed at wrongly, gestured wrongly, spoken wrongly). Infertility fits into the same group stylistically (and not even born).

The fact that Harris is a mother in a way does not change the matter in the eyes of the countercamp. She is the stepmother of her husband’s children.

At the same time, teeth are gnashing among the Democratic supporters: misogyny.

And there’s that. A female politician is still often either a mother or a non-mother. Either option becomes a minus.

In social media, people have wondered why zero births has not been a problem for previous US presidents.

US Vice President Kamala Harris photographed on July 23, when she was already the most likely Democratic presidential candidate.

Ladies have, however, been a bit themselves in creating this trap.

Talks about maternal leadership and superpowers given by motherhood increase the myth of parenting. Many women (and fathers) have opened up about how parenthood has made them even better in their careers.

Who dares to argue against?

And if I once saw it in paid work, then why not in political work as well.

Vance also talks about this in an old Fox interview: It does not make a person happy that his sense of self-worth is tied to work. Happiness is found in family.

One could only add to that that the family and its value are not determined by the number of children or one’s own births.

Family is made by loved ones.