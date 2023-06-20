Correspondent’s Comment | Boris Johnson got his “homework” looks: The big ego was driving the debate in the House of Commons even from afar

The British Parliament let out pent-up steam and spent the entire Monday evening slathering former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Finally, it was possible to say outright that Johnson is a liar. But there are still Boris fans in the lower house, writes HS’s London correspondent Annamari Sipilä.

19.6. 23:50

London

British Parliament on Monday, the lower house spent one hour after another with the former prime minister Boris Johnson slacking off.

I was finally able to let some steam out. Finally got to let Johnson hear his glory.

Finally, it was possible to say directly that the former prime minister is a “liar”.

Relief shone on the faces of many speakers. More than one voice trembled.

Evening in the end, the lower house, as expected, accepted the report, according to which Johnson had deliberately misled the parliament about his corona-era celebrations. Johnson’s final “judgment”, i.e. the position of the House of Commons, came with a landslide vote of 354–7.

On Monday, Johnson was not only criticized by members of the opposition. Many well-known conservatives also joined the chorus of Johnson’s critics.

He probably spoke the most powerfully of them Theresa May, Johnson’s predecessor as Conservative Prime Minister. According to May, one cannot protect one’s own when it comes to such an important matter as trust between voters and parliament.

Johnson of course, he himself was not in the hall to hear the reprimands of his former colleagues. He had already left his seat as an MP well before Thursday’s report was published.

In a way, Johnson got his homework done. He was once again – even when scolded – the center of everything.

“No one’s ego can be bigger than the parliament”, reminded one conservative MP on Monday, referring to Johnson.

After that the House of Commons debated all evening about Johnson, his ego and what he did. Johnson’s ego ran the British Parliament once again.

From the House of Commons there are still some loyal Boris fans.

A small number of MPs from the Conservative Party support Johnson despite the uproar and scandals. They didn’t hesitate to say it on Monday either.

Johnson may rely on these few loyalists in the future if he tries to make a political comeback one day.

There will by no means be an easy return. The end result of the report was that tough.

Noteworthy on Monday it was also the fact that the vast majority of the ministers of the current conservative government were not visible in the country.

Prime minister To Rishi Sunak it just so happened that the Prime Minister of Sweden was on the same day by Ulf Kristersson Hosting a visit to London. The other key ministers were who where on their own paths.

Boris Johnson seemed to have become poison. Even participating in the debate on the Johnson report had become poison.

But a minister had to be on duty in the lower house as well. The opening of Monday’s debate was reserved for the minister responsible for parliamentary relations To Penny Mordaunt.

Mordaunt said he would vote for the report. He urged others to vote according to their conscience.

As the House of Commons then did.