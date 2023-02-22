Correspondent’s Comment | Biden’s visit to Europe has been like a blow to the diaphragm for Putin, and the speech was the final straw

The president of the United States blamed one man for the war with extraordinary eloquence, writes HS’s Washington correspondent Elina Väntönen.

21.2. 21:15 | Updated 6:53 am

Washington

This is not a rhetorical struggle between the leaders of the great powers, said the US president Joe Biden adviser Jake Sullivan in advance.

“[Bidenin] the speech was not organized to seek some kind of confrontation.”

Maybe not, but maybe anyway.

The eyes of the whole world turned to the leaders of Russia and the United States on Tuesday, when both gave their expected big speeches on the same day.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin as expected, blamed the West for a little bit of everything: the war, the creation of instability, and the current US-created world order.

Biden himself finally gave a speech in which he repeatedly blamed the war solely on Putin in an attention-grabbing way.

Biden’s entire trip to Europe has been like a blow to the diaphragm for Putin, a carefully planned one.

Biden started his trip on Monday with a spectacular surprise visit to Ukraine.

Pictures from the visit spread like wildfire. The presidents of both countries represented side by side in their standard outfits, Biden’s suit and aviator glasses and Volodymyr Zelenskyi in army green. The air raid warning in the videos reminded us of the war.

Biden talked about the new $500 million arms aid package, but the most significant was the symbolic value of the visit on the eve of the anniversary of the war.

The message was clear: The United States is still all insupport for Ukraine is unwavering.

Biden and Zelenskyi embraced each other as they visited the war memorial in Kiev on Monday.

The same a message Biden continued with his speech in Warsaw on Tuesday evening.

“Our support for Ukraine will not waver, NATO will not split, and we will not tire,” he said. “Putin will fail in his cowardly pursuit of power and conquests.”

From the beginning, Biden built a clear confrontation with Putin. He repeatedly mentioned Putin by name and reminded what has gone wrong and what all the mistakes he has fallen into.

Biden also spoke at length about the military alliance NATO and the power of the fifth article.

“An attack against one is an attack against all. It’s a sacred oath. Putin knows it, too,” Biden said.

“Putin imagined that NATO would become Finnish. Instead, he has failed Finland,” Biden said. “And Sweden,” he said after a short pause.

Part in his words, Biden directly targeted the Russians. He reminded that the war in Ukraine was not a necessity.

“The West never planned an attack on Russia. Putin chose this war,” Biden said, as if in response to Putin’s accusations just eight hours earlier.

At times, he even seemed to be speaking directly to Putin, for example when reminding him that he could very simply end the war at any time.

He saw no other end to the war.

“Ukraine will never be a win for Russia.”

If Biden’s trip to Europe was a message to Putin and Ukraine, it was also a message home.

Americans are no longer as willing to support Ukraine as before. A recent survey by only 48 percent of American adults support sending weapons to Ukraine. In May, the number was 60.

The House of Representatives currently has a Republican majority, and some Republicans oppose additional funding. Biden’s visit to Ukraine also drew criticism.

“I and many other Americans think that he is really worried about borders on the other side of the world. Yet he has done nothing to secure our own border,” said Governor of Florida and potential Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis.

So far, though, it doesn’t seem like the funding is really getting stuck in Congress.

In Ukraine and many allied countries, Biden’s speech might have been hoping for some kind of references to a stronger military aid than before.

That was not heard. In his speech, Biden did not mention the F-16 fighter jets, which Ukraine has repeatedly requested.

The president has, however, falsified his speech before. Initially, Biden said the United States would not take battle tanks to Ukraine, but approved them last month.

Next eyes turn to the third great power, China.

At the weekend, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that China would prepare to arm Russia. China has denied this.

The Wall Street Journal, on the other hand told on Tuesday that the President of China Xi Jinping would plan a visit to Russia in the coming months.

A further rapprochement between China and Russia – not to mention arms exports – would be bad news for the United States and Ukraine.