Correspondent’s Comment | Better left-wing politics are being made in Britain now

Britain's new government wants to profile itself as mature and stable. The line appeals to voters other than the Labor Party, writes Annamari Sipilä, HS's London correspondent.

London

Britain’s the new Labor government has started with a bang. There are forty new legal projects.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister was introduced in the British Parliament Keir Starmer’s government program.

It was read, respecting tradition, by the crown-headed ruler, or king Charles.

Starmer’s the board’s ethos can be summed up in three main points.

One: At the heart of everything is economic growth. Without economic growth, reforms cannot be made, and the standard of living cannot be improved.

Two: The style of the government is serious, so that there would be stability in the country. Britain is now run in a grown-up style.

Three: There is no need to wait for quick wins. There are no easy and quick solutions to big problems.

This there is now better left-wing – or rather centre-left – politics.

Why better?

That’s because it’s hard to criticize genre and methods from the right. Who wouldn’t want wealth, stability and responsibility.

Starmer’s left-wing ideals have clearly softened since the spring 2020 presidential race. The Labor leadership is now making policy for the masses.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer left his official residence on Wednesday for the opening of Parliament.

Starmer’s the labor party won a big victory in the parliamentary elections at the beginning of July.

Counting in the MPs, the government has a large majority. It guarantees that the government’s bills pass easily in the lower house.

However, the Labor Party’s vote share was modest: less than 34 percent. If Starmer wants a second term, he needs to push for reforms that will benefit the British everyday.

The government program announced on Wednesday largely follows Labour’s election program.

The rights of employees will improve. Zero hour contracts are prohibited. Tenants can no longer be thrown out without a proper reason. The responsibility of the state economy is assessed by an independent body. The state’s own energy company starts managing the production of clean energy.

And the nobles – their status is declining. Thanks to their noble roots, the group of peers sitting in the upper house is slowly losing its voting power.

King Charles read the new government program in the upper house of parliament on Wednesday. The king himself may not add a single word to the text. Even the way of reading is required to be neutral.

Significant is also how the new government starts to fix the problems of the old privatizations.

Railway services are taken back into the care of the state. Not all at once, but step by step as the franchise agreements with the companies expire.

The government takes an even stricter line with water companies.

On the English side, water has been privatized, which has led to rising prices, pollution of waterways and weakening of infrastructure.

In the future, the responsibility of water company managers will increase. Maybe one day you can swim in England’s dirty rivers again.

Government plans to tackle the chronic housing shortage in Britain as well.

One of the reasons for the housing shortage is high net immigration. Many more people immigrate to the country than leave.

Starmer has learned from the mistakes of his predecessors: he is not going to hang himself on numerical promises to reduce immigration. Instead, the government plans to reform land use and zoning.

Now, new construction often falls against the opposition of the locals. We don’t want more houses and new residents in the neighboring countries.

In the future, the local people’s means to prevent construction will become even more limited. Subsidized housing will especially benefit from the reform: low-income people and builders and developers of subsidized rental and owner-occupied housing.