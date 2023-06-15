In Colombia, the four indigenous children who were lost for 40 days in the Guaviare jungle were found and are recovering. The physical and mental exhaustion they had to face was extreme until they were finally found by the military and indigenous communities on June 10. Despite being only between one and 13 years old, the children managed to survive in the jungle and many wonder how they did it.

