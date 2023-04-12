The construction of the Olympic Village is advancing, a space that will be the temporary home of thousands of athletes from all over the world who will compete for the precious medals in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Our journalists went to Seine-Saint-Denis, a place hit by deep social problems, to report on the progress of the works in which currently some 3,500 workers have worked almost against the clock to finish this villa in the north of Paris.

