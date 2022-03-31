In this edition of Correspondents we go to the Turkish city of Antalya, one of the most touristic in the country, where since before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine both communities shared spaces, friendships and even language, but now misgivings and tension have separated. This division between Russian and Ukrainian citizens in the wake of the conflict contrasts with the multiple stories of solidarity towards those affected by the war that are evident in different parts of Europe.

Turkey has led efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. New proposals emerged from the high-level meetings in Istanbul, such as the creation of a multinational agreement that offers security guarantees to Ukraine, in exchange for kyiv giving up its aspirations to join NATO. In Antalya, a city in southern Turkey and one of the most touristic in the country, several tens of thousands of Russians and Ukrainians live together. Before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, both communities shared space, families, friends and language. Now, misgivings and tension have separated them. Our correspondent in Turkey, Adrià rocha, brings us closer to some of his stories.

With a view to promoting the good progress of the talks, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that it will significantly reduce its military activity in the vicinity of kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, this when the war is already entering its second month, a conflict that has left thousands dead and more than 10 million displaced, according to the United Nations. Our special envoys, Irene Savio and Leticia Álvarez, show us testimonies that recall those hours after the beginning of the Russian invasion.

With Ukraine at war, hundreds of Ukrainian civilians decided not to sit idly by and help their less fortunate neighbors. Alone, they travel thousands of kilometers dodging bullets and bombs to bring medicine or clothing, or help leave the battlefronts in the east of the country. Leticia Álvarez and Irene Savio, sent from France 24, asked them why they do it.

The south of Ukraine has been the area hardest hit by the war, mainly the city of Mariupol has been totally destroyed by bombing and its situation has been classified as catastrophic. Organizations such as the Red Cross continue to advocate for the parties to reach an agreement that allows the evacuation of civilians. On the other hand, Odessa, the main Ukrainian port on the Black Sea, has remained prepared for the possibility of an attack. There, the majority of the population speaks Russian and its relationship with Russia dates back to its foundation in 1742 by order of Empress Catherine the Great. But despite family, business and historical ties, many believe that whatever happens the relationship with Russia can never be the same again. Report by Catalina Gómez Ángel and Oriol Andrés Gallart.

The invasion of Ukraine, orchestrated by Vladimir Putin, has unleashed a wave of solidarity from Spain: tons of aid are organized and distributed thanks to hundreds of volunteers who have put aside their work and personal lives to carry out this gigantic logistical and humanitarian task. Every van that arrives at the border between Poland and Ukraine with food or medical supplies returns to Spain full of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war, as our correspondent in Madrid, Marina Colorado, tells us.