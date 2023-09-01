More than a month ago, the Armed Forces carried out a coup against President Mohamed Bazoum. After the breakdown of the democratic order, the population of Niger has had to face an exacerbation of hunger due to the closure of trade routes. The trade has been frozen for more than a month and the only alternative for the loads to cross the border is with the payment of bribes, otherwise the corridor does not move, which increases the possibility of aggravating the situation.

