After the attack on the Nova Kakhovka dam, Moscow and Kiev blame each other for the destruction of the strategic infrastructure located in Kherson, which has caused severe flooding, an environmental disaster and international concern about the implications that this fact may have for the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant and for water supply on the Crimean peninsula. Moscow claims this is a way to divert attention from a “failed” kyiv counteroffensive.

#Correspondents #Attack #Nova #Kakhovka #dam #field #accusations #Russia #Ukraine