Correspondents’ analysis The United States and China are at such a bad interval under Thursday’s meeting that deep suspicion extends to ordinary citizens

The U.S. and China will meet for the first time on Thursday in Joe Biden’s term. The giants ’relationship is in a remarkably bad state, according to HS’s U.S. and Chinese correspondents in their joint analysis.

Washington / Taipei

United States and China will hold their first major meeting after Democrat on Thursday Joe Biden became President of the United States in January.

Meeting foreign ministers and senior officials in Alaska is expected to be difficult. The giants of the world are in absolutely exceptionally bad distances.

Donald Trumpin during the term, China often appeared as an enemy in the speeches of the President of the United States. Biden’s rhetoric is more conciliatory, but politics has not changed. At the same time, China is changing Xi Jinpingin under the leadership of more and more power.

The US and Chinese correspondents of Helsingin Sanomat will now talk during the ministerial meeting about how the United States sees China and China as the United States.

“China should be feared” – Americans’ feelings for China quickly cooled

The United States and relations with China are frozen. The feelings of ordinary Americans towards China are also cool. According to a survey, 79 percent of Americans think negatively about China.

The proportion of those who have a negative attitude towards China is the largest in the history of measurement that began in 1979. According to Gallup, only Iran and North Korea are more reluctant to treat Americans than China.

U.S. perceptions of China have deteriorated rapidly. Published by the Pew Research Center this month report according to 67 percent of Americans have negative feelings for China, compared to only 46 percent in 2018.

This is how the Americans shared their thoughts with the authors of the survey:

China has grown too big. Normally it wouldn’t hurt, but recently the country has done some worrying things.

China is trying to control the whole world, and we support them by buying stuff. Too bad their researchers seem smarter than ours.

China must be feared. Their leadership cannot be trusted. We must be tougher on China in every way.

China’s the deteriorating reputation in the eyes of Americans is due to the rhetoric of American politicians and the media but also to the actions of China.

It is no coincidence that suspicion of China has grown during the pandemic. Trump called the coronavirus a Chinese virus, and a majority of Americans believe China failed to contain the virus. However, even more people also consider the United States to have failed.

There are many other reasons for suspicion: China’s cyber-attacks on the United States, the country’s growing military power, the loss of American jobs in China, and China’s human rights abuses.

The protester spread the U.S. flag during a demonstration by the Hong Kong Democracy Movement in October 2019.­

The Americans have found that President Xi Jinping is ruling China in an increasingly authoritarian way. They have noted the defeat of the Hong Kong democracy movement and the oppression of Uighur Muslims.

In January, the Secretary of State for the Trump administration Mike Pompeo called the treatment of the Uighurs genocide. Foreign Minister Biden Anthony Blinken agrees.

During Thursday’s meeting, the Biden administration imposed new economic sanctions on 24 Chinese. Sanctions are a punishment for undermining Hong Kong’s democracy.

General opinion narrows Biden’s room for maneuver in China politics. Nine out of ten Americans consider China either an enemy or a competitor. Biden can’t afford to look weak.

Some supporters of former President Donald Trump believe in conspiracy theories that Joe Biden is a Chinese minion.­

According to polls, Republicans view China even more harshly than Democrats. More than half of Republican voters consider China an enemy of the United States. Two out of three Democrats, on the other hand, describe the country as a competitor to the United States.

The difference is reflected in President Biden’s rhetoric. In a televised interview in February, Biden said there was no need for conflict between the two countries.

“But there’s going to be infinitely fierce competition.”

Competition the contribution is the place of the world’s leading state. Its primary arena is the economy.

The Biden administration has not lifted the sanctions or import duties imposed on Trump by China. In trade policy, it has said it will take “all means” if necessary to protect U.S. companies and workers from “unfair competition” in China.

In his appointment hearing, Secretary Blinken said Trump was right to tighten grip on China.

“I strongly disagree with the way he worked in many situations, but the basic principle was the right and the benefit of our foreign policy.”

The difference between Biden and Trump is that Biden gathers allies in support of the United States. In the first months of the new administration, the focus of foreign policy has been on Asia and the Pacific, not Europe. The United States is confident of receiving stronger support from China than Europe from Australia, Japan, South Korea and India.

The United States the new administration thinks that domestic policy is also foreign policy. China will quickly pass if the United States does not get its own house in order.

The view supports Biden’s economic policy, which is the most left-wing in the United States for decades. The increase in the role of the state is justified, among other things, by the fact that without investment in infrastructure and product development, the United States will lose competition to China.

“We are competing on a strong starting point as we build an even bigger one from the United States after the pandemic,” Biden said in February.

A week ago, Biden and Congress approved a huge economic stimulus package. As a result, the U.S. economy is expected to grow as much as six to seven percent this year.

For the first time in decades, U.S. economic growth may rise to at least Chinese positions.

China is shining with satisfaction in light of U.S. failures

In Beijing is delighted that the United States has been ravaged by a pandemic and suffered from ripping elections and a wide range of violent riots. The cherry in the cake was the Capitol takeover. The United States looks horribly chaotic.

As an Epiphany, the far right and Donald Trump supporters violently took over the U.S. Congress. It was a propaganda victory for China, which claims that democracy leads to chaos.­

These events have strengthened China’s belief that the United States will decline in many ways. The Chinese media has also recalled that American infrastructure is also in check, such as the state of emergency declared in Texas in February when the power grid failed in a winter storm.

Glee has appeared in the Chinese media and in the statements of Chinese scholars and officials.

Alongside U.S. chaos, China feels good. It got the pandemic under control quickly. China has prospered wildly, poverty has fallen sharply and infrastructure such as rail networks are constantly improving. Peace is maintained when, in an iron-dominated country, the protests of the citizens are suppressed.

The computation of the United States may help China to spread in the world a model in which an authoritarian state succeeds and the realization of human rights is always interpreted in the way that each regime wants.

Particularly it is important for the Communist Party leading China to show its own citizens that China is doing better than the United States. In this way, it is able to argue that the power exercised by one party would be better than Western democracy.

The Diplomat magazine According to a survey of more than a thousand people published by the European Commission, ordinary Chinese have changed their minds about the United States: As many as 77 percent of those surveyed last fall were negative about the United States. The corresponding figure a year earlier was only 17 percent!

Ordinary Chinese have long had a dichotomous relationship with the United States: the United States has been seen as an unfair barking of China, but the greatness of the United States and its popular culture has been admired and children wanted to send it to universities.

Photo of the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on the front page of the Global Times on January 21 in Beijing.­

The change in citizens’ feelings is, of course, due to the strained distance between the United States and China. The United States started a trade war between the two countries and began to punish Chinese technology companies.

United States claims China is trading unfairly and fears its espionage. China assumes that this is mainly a way for the United States to prevent the rise of a strengthened pace of China alongside the United States.

The anti-China campaigns launched by Trump have reinforced China’s always-burning suspicions of U.S. desire if not now destroyed, then at least weakens China and its leading party. After all, the United States had its fingers at play in the collapse of the Soviet Union.

In its front yard, China has evidence The will of the United States to control China. Off the coast of China from South Korea to Malaysia is an uninterrupted stream of countries that are, in one way or another, allies and friends of the United States.

As Western countries severely criticize the oppression of Uighurs in Xinjiang and the transformation of the Hong Kong regime, China interprets the criticism as a U.S.-led propaganda war.

China’s from the point of view, it has the right to once again become the world’s leading state alongside the United States – or perhaps even past it. As late as the 19th century, China was the world’s leading country in terms of GDP, but in the same century, Western countries took over China’s territories and trade. One could say that China was semi-colonized.

The Communist Party skillfully exploits colonialism in its domestic propaganda, the so-called century of humiliation, the purulent wound of history. By pushing towards the United States, China is replacing its battered self-esteem and the party welcomes its patriotic people.

Closing event of the meeting of the Chinese People’s Conference in Beijing on March 10. In front of the middle of President Xi Jinping.­

For Chinese leader Xi Jinping, China’s rise in the world is an important goal. With this wound, it seems that China will overtake the United States in ten years in terms of GDP. In the armed forces, for example, China is still far from the power of the United States. Xi has said he wants the Chinese military to be “world-class” by 2050, whatever that means.

It may sound arrogant when senior Chinese officials bark at the ranting of the United States, but China is not carefree. The economies of China and the United States and the world are strongly interconnected. The sticks in the wheel of the world economy are also slowing down China’s spending.

China try get their finances and technological know-how more in their own hands, but it doesn’t happen in an instant.

United States and China are tied to each other, and now they are feeling the quality of their ties. As they stretch, break, and tie their knots together again, jerking is felt all over the world.

The dismantling and braiding of the net will continue for a very long time.