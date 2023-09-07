More than 1,300 schools in the Ukraine have been totally destroyed by the war with Russia and have not been able to operate again. Those that are still in operation do so with bomb shelters and air raid alarms to protect students. In the midst of this panorama, the children return to resume their studies for the second consecutive year since the country is in combat. One of the great challenges that teachers face is that students can learn in the midst of the war context.

