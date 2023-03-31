





10:05 correspondents © France 24

The Southern Common Market, also known as Mercosur, celebrated 32 years of existence. It is an economic union between Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay that seeks to promote competitiveness through integration. With this objective, it seeks to ratify an agreement with the European Union, while trying to agree with China, calculating the consequences that an alliance of this caliber could bring for local companies. We address this and other topics in our weekly Correspondents edition.