More than 18 months have passed since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan. Millions of Afghans have been deprived of secondary and higher education after the Taliban regime banned girls from colleges and universities. Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and owner of Twitter, was recently asked by Afghan netizens to introduce his Starlink satellite internet service in Afghanistan, as he has already done in Ukraine and Iran.
