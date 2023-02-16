The dead in Turkey and Syria number in the tens of thousands after the earthquakes on February 6. The United Nations will end search and rescue efforts to focus efforts on the survivors. More than a week later, it is estimated that thousands could still be buried under the rubble, as rescuers struggle to find people alive among the ruins. A France 24 team witnessed one of these rescues that many have called “miraculous”.

