D.heide Simonis’ old and still very topical question “Yes, and where am I then?” is of course also posed to a political correspondent who threatens to lose the main object of his reporting: Markus Söder. It is at least not ruled out that he, the Bavarian Prime Minister and CSU chairman, will first be a candidate for chancellor and, in the end, also become Federal Chancellor. That would mean – among many other things – that he would move from the area of ​​responsibility of the Bayern correspondent to that of the Berlin colleagues. Would that be a shame? Would that be good?

The question is more complex than it seems. At the moment, as is well known, a lot is about being right in Germany. Who predicted the second corona wave? Who will have predicted in October 2021 in March 2020 that the ski lifts in the Bavarian Alps will open again at some point? Of course, journalists also want their forecasts to be correct. That means: Regardless of whether it is good or bad when Söder goes to Berlin, you naturally want to have written early on, ideally as the only journalist at all, that Söder is going to Berlin.

Should he then really go, then you can not only claim to have been the first to know and write, but also imagine that you have made a decisive contribution by writing. So you would become what Söder’s role seemed to be a year ago: Chancellor-maker! But what would that do?

“The Söder Preventer”

If Söder one day came to the conclusion in the Chancellery that he had made it there because the Bayern correspondent for the FAZ had hinted at this possibility in an article and thus got the ball rolling, then in the future there might be a particularly exclusive access get to power. But would that still be compatible with the noble journalistic credo, which always has to do with a healthy distance from power? By the way: What would the proximity to the Chancellery bring if you weren’t responsible for the Chancellery at all, but continued to be responsible for the Bavarian State Chancellery, in which Ilse Aigner would then possibly be, who would possibly cut you because you were considered particularly Söder-nah?

At first glance, a way out of this dilemma could be that one does not try with one’s own modest means to write Söder to the chancellorship, but to prevent him as chancellor. If someone registered it, you could carry it around with you forever as a badge of honor (“The Söder-Preventer”!), And you would still be responsible for Söder, because then he would stay in Munich. However: That would also be of little use, because one would then presumably forego Söder and would no longer have access to him.

Another possible way out would be to write a Söder biography, then one would still be seen as capable of speaking about Söder matters as someone who remains in Munich while Söder turns the big wheel in Berlin. But there are already two biographies – and what kind! For this reason – and a few others – we don’t have much choice but to continue practicing in the classic job of political Bayern correspondent and try to describe Söder’s strengths and weaknesses and to check the risks and opportunities of a possible candidate for chancellor – and then just see what happens.

If Söder actually went to Berlin without our significant input, it might get boring in Bavaria. But that’s what people thought when Horst Seehofer disappeared in the direction of the capital – and then the opposite happened. Apart from that, boredom doesn’t have to be bad at all, because then you would finally have time to devote yourself to the Bavarian SPD in more detail, oh well, to cheer it up and then hope that colleagues will have to admit in a few years: Yes, we have The Bavarian SPD is underestimated, because of all the souls.