Correspondent ‘s video diary Chinese Phenomena: Will an Assyrian Win a Burger?

Abroad|Correspondent’s video diary
HS correspondent Mari Manninen’s daily video series reveals the finest and strangest aspects of the Olympic city
Chinese veteran Mari Manninen shows the aspects of Beijing’s everyday life that she loves and marvels at. According to Marin, experience the wonders of Beijing every morning during the Olympics at hs.fi.
It’s time to eat an asshole that is traditional Beijing food.
We will walk back tomorrow. It’s insanely fun.
#Correspondent #video #diary #Chinese #Phenomena #Assyrian #Win #Burger
Leave a Reply