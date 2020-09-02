Correspondent ‘s comment When the evidence of Navalny’s poisoning came, Angela Merkel’s voice rose sharply – it shows that this is now true in relation to Russia

Carefully weighing her words, Merkel described the new information about Navalny as startling, and reactions to Russia are now being weighed up with the EU and NATO.

German chancellor Angela Merkel known as an attentive, experienced and stable leader. He is not in a hurry, but rather may seem to linger in his movements at times.

Merkel did not even take precedence in her statements when she was the leader of the Russian opposition Alexei Navalnyi received severe, strange symptoms two weeks ago, and was brought to Berlin three days later for treatment.

Navalny’s hope for recovery was the focus of Merkel’s comments, and she didn’t refer a word to something for which there was no evidence.

On Wednesday There was a dramatic change in Merkel’s line. He was even surprisingly outspoken, leaving no clue as to whether this would not be a serious turnaround in international relations.

He made a statement about the situation in Navalny, and as is customary for Merkel with a physical background, the statement was based on cold facts. He said the German government had received startling new information during the day from the Navalny hospital in Berlin.

Navalnyi has been tried to murder with novitokok venom, Merkel said.

“Alexei Navalnyi is a victim of crime. Attempts have been made to silence him, ”the Chancellor said, saying he would condemn it in the most serious way possible with the vote of the entire German government.

Usually in this situation it is said at least: the culprits must be brought to justice. But Merkel said much more.

According to him, now there are heavy questions in the air that only Russia can answer and that Russia must answer.

The crime against Navalny, according to Merkel, violates the kind of constitutional rights that Germany defends – which “we will defend,” he said.

“The world is waiting for answers,” Merkel said.

Over here Until then, Merkel has not described the impact of the case on Russia-EU relations as very heavy, but has wanted to wait for evidence. Now that they were received, it was not unclear whether the matter would be very serious.

So far, Merkel has said the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project will continue unchanged despite the incident, but on Wednesday some commentators wondered if this could still be the case.

Information on the concrete consequences for Russia is awaited after Germany has negotiated with the EU and NATO.