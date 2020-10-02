Correspondent ‘s comment This really would not have been needed by the United States anymore

President Donald Trump’s coronavirus infection will certainly bring him sympathy. Most people react compassionately to the disease. Still, it’s clear that Trump’s infection also divides the people, writes HS-Washington correspondent Anna-Sofia Berner.

Washington

The United States with the President Donald Trump is tested for coronavirus infection. There are 32 days until the presidential election.

That’s only the October surprise. Or is it a surprise?

More than half a year for ordinary Americans have had to take into account the risk of infection in everyday life. In opinion polls, the vast majority of citizens are still concerned that either themselves or someone close to them will be infected.

For them, the infection would come as no surprise. It’s a tedious opportunity to prepare for by putting a mask on your face, canceling trips and family celebrations, doing telecommuting, and hoping that kids will learn something even at a distance school.

The president’s infection is the most visible possible reminder of the risk. No one is safe and wishful thinking is not enough.

Therefore, the speculation seen immediately after the news of the infection that Trump’s infection would be some kind of false news and election trick is unbelievable. The infection brings to the brightest spotlight exactly what Trump has been trying to downplay for months. The key message of Trump’s campaign has been that the worst is already behind us and the pandemic is over at that moment.

Speculation suggests that conspiracy theories are not the exclusive prerogative of Trump’s supporters.

President Donald Trump has been reluctant to wear a face mask. At a press conference at the end of July, he introduced his cover to journalists.­

Trump has been campaigning hard since the end of August, but now mass events and other occasions have been put on ice. It is possible that one or both of the remaining television disputes will have to be canceled.

No modern-day president has contracted a coronavirus infection in this way so close to an election. In 1981 Ronald Reagan was wounded in an assassination attempt, but it occurred two months after taking office.

Electoral law expert Rick Hasen already commented on his blog what happens if a candidate becomes seriously ill or dies just before the election. Conclusion of the jurisprudence: that would be a big mess. However, election day is practically almost set in stone.

It is impossible to say anything else about the other effects of the infection on the presidential election. It now depends on the virus and Trump’s body’s reaction to it.

Chief of Staff of the White House Mark Meadows told Trump on Friday that Trump currently has mild flu symptoms.

How seriously Trump gets sick? Who else is infected? What if there is also a candidate among them Joe Biden?

These, too, are concerns that millions of Americans have had to live with since March. They have been waiting for test results, thinking about their contacts, hoping and scared. What if? What if anyway?

The worst fears of a large group have come true. More than 200,000 Americans have died.

On top of grief come all the minor sorrows. Everyone who has lived this year knows how much it can take to cancel anticipated events and appointments. What if you were running for president of the United States and had to suspend your campaign?

But we have all given up a lot to keep ourselves and each other safe. Trump’s responsibility for it is much greater than that of an ordinary citizen.

It is clear, Trump has not behaved like a responsible coroner, let alone a leader. Still on Thursday when the assistant Hope Hicksin the symptoms were The Washington Post according to Trump already known, the president flew to the state of New Jersey and held a campaign event with dozens of people present. Trump did not protect them by wearing a mask.

The president has repeatedly ridiculed his counter-candidate for wearing this mask in public and has been cautious anyway. The president’s opinion is not popular in the United States. Last month, The New York Times and Sienna University in an opinion poll also, 40 percent of supporters of Trump’s own party were of the opinion that a nationwide disguise was needed in the country for situations where it is not possible to keep safety distances.

It wasn’t until last week that Trump said at a campaign in Ohio that the coronavirus no longer affects “virtually anyone”. The U.S. president has been downplaying the epidemic all along. Some of his supporters have believed speeches about the harmlessness of the virus, but more than half of Americans think Trump has failed to treat the epidemic.

The president’s infection also brings him sympathy. Most people react sympathetically to the disease. Still, it’s clear that Trump’s infection also divides the people. Not everyone will come together to wish a speedy recovery to a president who has not taken their concerns seriously.

However, mutilation is followed by a backlash. It is therefore to be expected that Biden and other leading Democratic politicians will respond to the infection with the utmost restraint and hope for strength.

On Friday, Biden wrote on Twitter that he hoped the president and his wife would recover quickly and said he was praying for the whole family.

This is the only possible reaction, but it also fits the main message of Biden’s campaign that the voice for Joe Biden is a voice for dignity and a return to a more civilized political culture.

Although Trump would survive the disease at a low rate, the infection may be another example of this irresponsibility for many. Through his carelessness, Trump has been able to put not only himself but also the stability of the country at risk.

The Americans woke up to great uncertainty on Friday. What if the president gets seriously ill? Who will lead the country, if so? What about elections where more than a million people have already voted?

Many questions will be answered in the next few days or at least weeks, but those days will be long.

The United States did not long for this to the end of a four-year raging political struggle. The virus doesn’t care.