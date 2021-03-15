Correspondent ‘s comment The power vacuum ruptured in Germany on Sunday night and no one knows how it will be filled

The imminent power vacuum in Germany burst openly after Sunday’s state elections, writes Hanna Mahlamäki, HS’s Berlin correspondent.

Berlin

In Germany got a glimpse into the future on Sunday night: what happens when the Chancellor Angela Merkel will soon move aside because of the EU’s superpower: Only a vacuum is visible.

The German federal elections at the end of next September will be the most important for Europe for a long time to come. In Germany, there is talk of a super election year. There is a lot of power in the distribution, but suddenly the direction is not visible. The direction indicator is lost in the fog.

The power vacuum left by Merkel was torn apart after the results of the German state elections were revealed in small numbers on Sunday night. Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union, the CDU, seemed to be defeated in the election. The Greens, in turn, gained more power.

CDU received the worst result in its history in both German election states on Sunday.

While the final election result was still unclear, the CDU’s fate seemed relentless: in Rhineland-Palatinate, the CDU’s position had fallen by 10 percentage points in ten years. In Baden-Württemberg, the CDU will fall by 15.8 percentage points in a decade and by more than 20 percentage points in 20 years.

In total, these two German states have more than 15 million inhabitants. On Sunday, Hesse, with more than six million inhabitants, also voted in the municipal elections.

Areas with more than 20 million inhabitants voted according to the same trend: the Greens rose, the Conservatives fell. According to preliminary data, the Greens will also become the largest party in Frankfurt, the financial capital of the eurozone.

From the surface in view, the defeat of the German ruling government is due to the party’s recent problems.

But it’s not just about them, and not even just Germany. Deeper is a phenomenon associated with this time everywhere: conservatives will soon have to reinvent themselves elsewhere than in Germany.

The same search for the meaning of existence is underway in Finland by the Coalition Party, in Sweden by moderates and in the United States by conservatives.

In Germany the moderate right does not flatter the far right because of the country’s exceptionally cruel history.

Even in terms of power politics, that would not make sense. The right-wing populist AfD did not succeed in benefiting from the problems of the Conservative CDU in this election, but its support also declined.

AfD has drifted into internal strife, and politically it is in the wind when the Migrant Crisis is no longer the most burning issue. There is also a desire within the CDU to tighten the line in relation to previous immigration policies, but the line is as mixed as in the treatment of the corona pandemic, where Merkel would like to tighten, but Armin Laschet has wanted to relax.

The election the most important meaning in German is downright shocking: even in the old heart of the CDU, such as Baden-Württemberg, it is possible to form a government without the CDU.

In Germany, the continental plates of politics have long been more stable than in Finland: one of the old regent parties, the CDU or the SPD, always leads the government.

The position of the CDU, according to opinion polls, is of course still strong in relation to other parties. It has more than 30% support at German level. No party in Finland dares to even dream of such a stable position.

But the German-style turmoil is now violent. How strong is the CDU’s support? Will the spread of support in the free fall continue from now on? The SPD has experienced its own collapse years ago.

In Germany many commentators said on election night that the CDU’s program for the election should be gradually known. It is also unclear under whose leadership the election will take place.

Laschet remained hidden from the public throughout the loss-making election night. He also commented on MPs’ mask shops only after several days of turmoil.

According to a recent poll, Laschet is not the right choice to lead the CDU in the majority-voting states of Rhineland-Palatinate and Baden-Württemberg.

Christian Democrats elect their chancelloral candidate between Easter and Pentecost, CDU party secretary Paul Ziemiak said Sunday night.

It may still be Laschet, but the idea of ​​Laschet as Merkel’s successor was not strengthened in this election, as was part of the CDU’s plans from the beginning of the year.

All the seemingly chaotic turmoil that is happening in Germany is, of course, right. Democracy works. Power regimes should therefore be transparent before elections.

But there is great uncertainty among Germans that the situation in the CDU is out of control. The party, and through it also Germany internationally, has a lot to lose.