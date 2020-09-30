Correspondent ‘s comment The loser of the auction, called the Debate, was clear: an American voter

A 90-minute infamous ugly race cry will hardly turn the U.S. presidential race on its head, writes HS Washington correspondent Anna-Sofia Berner.

Washington

Anyone could hardly wait Donald Trumpin and Joe Biden civilized debate on the details of policy. That was not really the case. Instead, an auction was obtained.

Substantive issues were left out when Donald Trump rolled the attack after the attack. The president spoke constantly to both Biden and the presenter Chris Wallacen on. Much of the time the debate took place between Trump and the presenter when Wallace was unable to complete his questions.

“May I ask my question to the end?” Wallace had to ask right at first.

“I think I’m arguing with you, not him,” Trump said to Wallace, referring to Biden following him. “I’m not surprised.”

Biden responded to Trump’s thorns mostly by flashing a wide smile and shaking his head, but within an hour and a half, he also called the U.S. president a clown, a racist, Putin’s puppy, and the worst president in the country’s history.

“Can you keep your head shut,” Biden snarled at Trump, who had constantly paused as the debate was behind for about 20 minutes.

The loser of the debate is clear. It was a scolding U.S. voter in the midst of a pandemic who would have liked to hear what the candidates were going to do for him.

There was no winner.

Presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden in Tuesday night’s debate.­

Monmouth University on Monday in a published poll 74 percent of voters had said they intended to watch the debate. Only three per cent believed it would influence their voting decision, while 87 per cent were sure the debate was irrelevant to the choice.

They might be right. Despite the ugly speeches, the debate did not bring anything new to the situation.

Expectations for both candidates were low. Trump, lies and ugly tricks were expected from Trump. Weakness from Biden and confusion in words.

The latter was eventually seen less. For months, Trump and his campaign had drummed Biden to be a senile man who doesn’t get the whole sentence together. No such opponent was seen on stage.

Trump continuous interruptions by saw to it that Biden got lost in her meandering answers to typical, which are often taken him problems.

On several occasions, he tried to address his words directly to the viewers instead of Trump. It always didn’t work out, but maybe someone noticed the company.

Four years ago, Trump spoke in debates about immigration, the loss of industrial jobs, and corruption in Washington. At the time, he was an outsider and an underdog.

Now he had to defend the achievements of his presidency. It didn’t seem to naturalize, so Trump resorted to personalities. As a result, Trump focused much of his time on things that didn’t matter much to voters.

It had been estimated in advance that Trump’s best chance was to try to get Biden out of his mind. The president seemed to believe this.

Trump raised Biden’s son Hunter Biden foreign businesses and once again tried to create the image that Biden was involved in some twilight. Trump has been trying to subvert Biden’s campaign with this boy for over a year. It’s hard to imagine it succeeding now.

As expected Trump also used Biden’s long political career as a weapon. As the candidates disputed the taxation, Trump asked why Biden had not already fixed the issue after sitting in the Senate for 25 years. (In reality, Biden’s career as a senator lasted 36 years.)

“Because you weren’t the president and messing things up,” Biden replied.

When Trump accused Biden of being a “radical left” cashier in his familiar way, Biden was on the political middle ground he had taken throughout his campaign. He called the cops good people and denied support for the Green New Deal program run by the Democratic left or a senator Bernie Sandersin run public health care for all.

Biden also condemned the violent protesters and rioters. Trump, on the other hand, avoided the question of whether he would condemn the racist far right.

“Proud Boys, step aside and stand by,” Trump said of a far-right faction.

Trump also reiterated his claim that Biden’s presidency would destroy U.S. suburbs.

“You wouldn’t know the suburbs unless you got lost on the road. I grew up in the suburbs, ”Biden replied.

Although Trump’s attacks had been anticipated, Biden sometimes seemed to bend under them. However, it often made Trump look like a bully. It’s hard for Trump to win votes anymore with just loud speeches. Even Trump’s supporters often say the president could speak cooler and behave better.

Biden is not a sparkling dissertation, he responded with personalities and tired towards the end. However, the former vice president didn’t mumble in a way that would make wild headlines.

That’s bad news for Trump. According to many estimates, the first debate could have been the last chance to reverse the direction of the election. The election year has already seen a pandemic, an economic crisis and historically large-scale demonstrations, but Biden’s poll leadership has remained clear.

90 minutes of the infamous ugly race cry hardly turns the race on its head.