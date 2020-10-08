Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Correspondent ‘s comment The gentle debate between Pence and Harris showed what politics might be like after Trump

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 8, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Kamala Harris and Mike Pence represent the dichotomy of U.S. politics that exists regardless of Trump, writes HS-Washington correspondent Anna-Sofia Berner.

Washington

For a moment breath. That’s how the election debate for U.S. vice presidential candidates felt in the midst of an incomprehensibly hot election fall.

This debate was something quite different from the Democrat seen last week Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trumpin auction. Now there was no increase in the volume of the candidates or the heart rate of the viewer.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

IPL 2020 KKR vs CSK: Funny Memes on Kedar Jadhav and Dhoni went viral after defeat against KKR

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In