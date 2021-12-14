Correspondent ‘s comment Text messages show Trump’s inner circle knew who was in charge of conquering Congress – voters have been believed otherwise

An overwhelming majority of Republican supporters do not hold the former president in any way responsible for the violent conquest of Congress.

Washington

In a text message has probative value. Especially in a text message where the son of a U.S. president tries to appeal to his father.

“He has to take the lead now. This has gone too far and got out of hand, ” Donald Trump Jr. wrote his father Donald Trumpin to the Chief of Staff To Mark Meadows in Epiphany 2021, when Trump supporters raged in the U.S. Congress.

Rare words of truth from Trump Jr.

Trump’s close-knit text messages released on Monday show that both Republican politicians and Conservative Fox News star presenters knew who had the power to direct a crowd that had infiltrated Congress: Donald Trump.

For many others, it has been clear from the beginning. As an Epiphany, I heard from the mouths of the occupiers themselves that they felt present at Trump’s request. I saw with my own eyes how people left home as soon as Trump finally called for it.

Why then the matter still needs to be dug? Because it was the close circle that sent the text messages that from the beginning sought to obscure both the significance of the conquest of Congress and Trump’s role in it.

Immediately after the Epiphany night, I saw on TV how Fox News star presenter Laura Ingraham hinted that the occupiers might not have been supporters of Trump.

On Monday, it was heard that the same person had only tried to appeal to Trump through Meadows hours earlier to end the takeover.

The rewriting of history began immediately and against better knowledge.

Perverted version has arrived. Quinnipiac University in October opinion poll Trump says 77 percent of Republican supporters think Trump had nothing to do with conquest of Congress.

Two out of three Republicans do not see the takeover as an attack on the U.S. regime. Of them, it was at most an ordinary riot.

I have heard this explanation from the mouths of many ordinary Republicans. That sadly it was, but no different from the riots seen during the Black Lives Matter protests, for example.

Not even if the top political leadership in the United States, with the exception of Trump, escaped.

It may be because the same people often believe Trump’s lies that the election result was fake. Monmouth University opinion poll more than half of Republicans consider the outrage of Capitol occupiers to be justified.

Epiphany was seen in the world of Trump as the last chance to prevent an election winner Joe Biden rise to power.

The plan was for the vice president Mike Pence would stop the confirmation of the election result in Congress and replace the already approved Biden voters with Trump voters. The plan was imaginative, but the White House liked it.

“I love it,” Chief Secretary Meadows commented on the idea in a message released by the Congressional Investigation Committee on Monday.

The messages come from material Meadows submitted to Congress in the early fall. At the time, it seemed that he would be cooperating with the investigation. Then came the complete reversal, and Meadows has not obeyed the order to come to testify.

Meadows is now facing criminal charges of contempt for Congress, but neither is he yet forced to speak.

Or yes he’s talking. Immediately on Monday, Meadows appeared on Fox News Sean Hannityn in a program where he hid behind a standard explanation: it’s all just a chase against Trump.

Hannity was one of those who texted Meadows as an Epiphany. No messages were mentioned in yesterday’s interview.

There is no need to tell the truth on television. The congressional hearing must.