Correspondent ‘s comment Sweden’s old problems came to the fore when the focus was on the new – Easter violence was exceptional

Sweden now wants to protect itself from external threats, invest in defense and consider NATO membership. The exceptional violence of Easter brought a reminder of a painful problem within the country’s borders.

Stockholm

Swedish the old problems have not disappeared anywhere, although the new problems have taken all the attention for a moment.

It was seen on a long Easter weekend, with several Swedish cities rioting exceptionally violently for four consecutive days.

The pattern itself was familiar, but the riots were bigger and more severe this time than before. A total of 26 police officers were injured when rioters in six Swedish cities attacked police officers with, among other things, Molotov cocktails and stonings. The cars burned, and in some places the police had to flee the scene and leave their police cars at the mercy of the flames.

On the front pages of Swedish newspapers, images of the devastation caused by the Russian attack gave way to flaming police cars.

A police car caught fire in the riots in Örebro on Friday, April 15th.

The police it is estimated that there were a total of about 200 rioters. Police arrested more than 40 people. Many police said they had never encountered anything similar in their careers before, even though violence in Swedish suburbs is commonplace for police.

Swedish police Jonas Packalén told SVTthat it was now the first time he had encountered 12-year-old stone throwers in Rinkeby, Stockholm.

Another police rioting riots told SVTthat if any police had fallen at the mercy of the crowd without protection, the crowd would have stoned the police to death.

Chief of Police Anders Thornberg said at a news conference on Monday that Sweden has seen violent riots in the past, but now it was something new. According to Thornberg, the rioters targeted the police in particular. The intention, according to the chief of police, was to kill the police.

According to Thornberg, there are indications that among the instigators of the riots were organized crime and instructions from abroad to target violence precisely at the police.

Proceedings however, started with a familiar formula.

Familiar was a Danish-Swedish politician Rasmus Paludan, which pursues its anti – Islamic policy by burning the Koran in areas inhabited by large numbers of immigrants with a Muslim background. Paludan’s goal is to provoke and provoke a violent reaction that he can exploit in his politics. I return to the way of obtaining appropriate permits for my demonstrations and declaring freedom.

Paludan leads the far-right Stram Kurs party in Denmark, which wants to ban Islam in Denmark, among other things. In the 2019 election, the party received more than 63,000 votes, which was not enough for seats in the parliament.

In Sweden, Paluda has conducted several political operations.

Now the chain of riots started on Maundy Thursday when Paludan set fire to the Koran on the market in Jönköping. The plan was to continue the “election tour” for several Swedish localities, but not all visits took place.

However, riots broke out in several cities over the next few days.

Rasmus Paludan has said he plans to continue his “tour” next week. Decision-makers in Norrköping and Linköping on Tuesday appealed to police that they would no longer grant Paludan permission to demonstrate.

The police the theory is now that the riots are not so much a real reaction to the Paludan rapes, but a possible route used by Swedish criminal gangs to attack the police and the state.

The riots in Easter thus made visible again the problem of gang violence in Sweden, which has been at the heart of media attention and political debate in Sweden until the Russian invasion. Criminal gangs have power in Sweden, especially in certain immigrant-dominated suburbs.

The intervention of the gangs in power and violence was also the prime minister of Sweden Magdalena Anderssonin cornerstones of politics, but Andersson has not had time to talk about gang crime since the start of the war in Ukraine.

Andersson also reiterated on Monday the theory that the riots were not about ordinary protests but about gang criminals attacking society.

Opposition party a moderate coalition criticized the government on Monday for losing control of gang crime. Responsible for the party’s legal policy statements Johan Forssellin according to the news images of the riots brought to mind the war.

With the attention of Swedish policymakers drawn to the war in Ukraine and Sweden’s place in the new European security order, Sweden’s internal problems have not received public attention.

At Easter, they burst forth and now continue to smoke.

Leading researcher at the Finnish Foreign Policy Institute Charly Salonius-Pasternak raised an issue on Sunday that has not yet been widely discussed in Sweden since the Easter riots.

According to Salonius-Pasternak, it is appropriate to ask how well Sweden can counter an external threat if it cannot guarantee internal security either.