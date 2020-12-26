Correspondent ‘s comment Satisfaction at Brexit camp suggests that Britain fared better than expected in trade negotiations

Going through a contract of more than a thousand pages did not begin properly until the day of slaughter.

London

Which party “won” trade negotiations, the European Union or Britain?

The verb is in quotations because both parties made concessions as expected. But if anyone was waiting for the British to be humiliated and sent beaten to their home island in a forced armpit, he was wrong.

Britain won much more than expected.

The comments from Brexit camp were, at least on the day of the slaughter, joyous and joyful for Mairea. The Brexites celebrate.

“The government reached a historic agreement that honored the outcome of our democratic EU referendum and last year’s election promise,” former foreign trade minister and sworn bruxiter Liam Fox wrote in The Daily Telegraph near the Conservative Party.

The same message was heard from other Brexiters on different channels: the victory came home.

Someone one can, of course, ask whether supporters of Brexit would not celebrate the Prime Minister Boris Johnson in any case. Isn’t it just a political “spinning” to make people believe that victory came, even if it didn’t come?

There is a spice to this as well. It must be remembered, however, that for Johnson, the worst possible criticism – and the most politically valuable possible thanks – comes from his own, the Conservative Party’s Brexit camp.

If the Brexitites are dissatisfied, the Prime Minister has failed. If the Brexitites are happy, it will mean a big political victory for Johnson.

The opposition, like the Labor Party, is dissatisfied anyway. That is the job of the opposition.

What happy surprises the British then received from the trade talks?

Firstly, of course, it is being celebrated that trade will continue without tariffs and quotas. It wasn’t yet obvious under Christmas.

The big win is also that Britain no longer has to follow EU law. Fair competition is guaranteed by other means. Possible disputes with punitive tariffs will be postponed to the future. The European Court of Justice is replaced by arbitration.

Brexiters can also celebrate the fact that British-EU cooperation continues, at least in some form, in many sectors: the apprehension and prosecution of criminals and terrorists, the energy sector, research, road and air transport, and so on.

The British Conservative government got what it wanted from the EU: an EU-Canada-style free trade agreement with many additional benefits.

Even losses Britain experienced. While free trade continues, there will be more bureaucracy. That is the price when you leave the EU internal market.

“It is already well known that the agreement does not live up to the promises of Mr Johnson and the other Brexiters in the Vote Leave campaign under the referendum… editorial rebuked.

In practice, however, bureaucracy is a concern for companies. Voters will only see the extra cost of the paper war when prices rise. At that stage, price increases may already be difficult to link to Brexit.

Prices will also be raised by the fact that British companies will have to apply for EU authority approval for their products in the future, if British approval is no longer sufficient.

Country of origin regulations are also strict. If too many of the ingredients in the product come from third countries, the British product will no longer be allowed to be freely exported to the EU internal market.

Disappointed we are also in fishing circles. EU fisheries are cut only quarter over the next five and a half years. Only then will Britain get its fishing waters entirely for itself, unless otherwise agreed.

It is also disappointing for the British that migrants arriving in Britain illegally from mainland Europe can no longer be easily returned to the EU. Returns require different agreements.

The most disappointed are probably the pro-British unionists in Northern Ireland. A new “border” came between Britain and Northern Ireland into the Irish Sea to keep the land border with the Republic of Ireland open. This is not the Brexit that the Democratic Unionist Party, for example, was pursuing.

EU and British Trade and Cooperation Agreement was not fully published until the day of slaughter. Both brexit supporters and brexit opponents are now going through the text of the agreement with more detail: what disappointments or gains can still be found there.

The British Parliament will discuss the agreement on Wednesday. The passage is almost certain. Leader of the Labor Party Keir Starmer has already reluctantly sided behind the agreement in order to avoid the chaos of non-contractual status.

Next year, on Friday, the Brexit day begins. The new rules and restrictions may come as a surprise to many. In the life of an ordinary British voter, the end of Brexit’s transition period is still barely visible immediately.

The price of Brexit will also be blurred, as it will be impossible to distinguish it from the huge fall in the corona pandemic. This, too, plays into the bag of Johnson and other Brexiters.